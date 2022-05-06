Thor: Love and Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, and Matt Damon Look Ready to Drop an Album

✖

Chris Hemsworth has been busy filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia, making Thor the first hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get a fourth installment to his franchise within the franchise. The movie also sees the return of Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi, as well as many other exciting cast members. One such actor is a little unexpected, and that's Matt Damon. The actor known for Good Will Hunting and The Bourne Identity made a cameo appearance in Thor: Ragnarok as Loki in Loki's play, and we learned earlier this year that he would be reprising his role. Turns out, Damon has been having some fun with Hemsworth and Waititi.

Hemsworth took to Instagram to share some photos, including one that looks like he's about to drop an album with Waititi and Damon. "Album drops next week #getreadyworld," Hemsworth captioned the photo. You can check it out below:

That's not the only recent photo Hemsworth posted. It appears the men got together to watch a UFC fight. "Amazing fight @robwhittakermma the most humble, likeable dangerous man in the biz #ufc," Hemsworth wrote. You can view him and Damon in front the TV below:

In addition to Hemsworth as Thor and Damon as play Loki, Waititi is expected to reprise his role as Korg in Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie is also expected to feature Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and some of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast members, including Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin/on-set Rocket. In addition to the many returning Marvel favorites, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. It was also recently announced that Russell Crowe will be featured in the film, but his role is currently a mystery.

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.