Thor: Love and Thunder Star Christian Bale Reportedly Set to Play An Alien Villain

Marvel Studios started off the new year with a bang, launching talks with The Dark Knight star Christian Bale for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Immediately upon hearing the news, Marvel fans instantly launched into speculation on who Bale could be playing, from corrupt Roxxon boss Dario Agger to Adam Warlock and everyone in between. Fresh new reports suggest the character won’t be Agger as a new casting grid says Bale is set to play an otherworldly alien species.

The latest casting news comes from the scoopers at The Illuminerdi, who say Bale is in final talks to play an alien villain in Thor: Love and Thunder. That would seem to rule-out the Earth-bound Agger and according to the site, Bale is going to be the movie’s primary antagonist. The only descriptors on the casting breakdown the team came across explain Bale’s character as “otherworldly.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

If it’s not Agger, the options are endless for a superstar with Bale’s resume. Even though they’re heroes now, major characters like Adam Warlock or Silver Surfer would fit the actor very well, even though they’re likely both multiple-movie characters. It’s all but guaranteed Warlock is a character that will start off as an antagonist before flipping sides and Silver Surfer, on the other hand, will likely be scouring the cosmos for planets for his master to devour.

Then there are characters even more “out there,” like the Negative Zone-ruling bug-god Annihilus or classic Thor baddie Gorr the God Butcher. Or maybe we’re all interpreting “otherworldly” wrong and Bale is playing a character like Mephisto — not an alien, but not from the primary plane of existence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Either way, the report still points out there still is paperwork out there to be completed and Bale hasn’t officially boarded the project yet.

Thor: Love and Thunder storms into theaters November 5, 2021. Other upcoming projects from Marvel include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, WandaVision in 2020, The Eternals November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

Who do you think Bale can be playing? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!