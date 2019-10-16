Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Confirms Korg Will Return

Taika Waititi has been a big name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since he directed Thor: Ragnarok in 2017. Since then, he’s continued to voice Korg in the MCU and make projects outside of Marvel. His hit film, What We Do in the Shadows, was turned into a television series this year, and his next film, Jojo Rabbit, hits theaters this week. Waititi visited Jimmy Kimmel Live yesterday to promote Jojo Rabbit and talk about his next Marvel project, Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will this be the first time an MCU hero will get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see Natalie Portman return as Jane Foster, who will take up the Thor mantle. After teasing Portman and “two Thors,” Waititi revealed that Korg will also be returning.

“My character’s coming back, Korg,” he announced. This led to a big cheer from the crowd.

“Thank you, thank you so much for that reaction,” he replied in Korg’s voice.

The movie will also see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, who will get to embrace her character’s LGBTQ side.

In addition to directing, Waititi is also starring in Jojo Rabbit, which also features Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Rebel Wilson. Read the official synopsis here:

“Writer-director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunter for the Wilderpeople), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.”

