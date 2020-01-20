Thor: Love and Thunder Fan Art Teases Arrival of Jane Foster’s Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder starts principal photography later this year and in anticipation, graphic designer @H.K.Artworks has crafted a killer teaser poster ahead of time. Featuring the likeness of both Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), the two hands are reaching out to grab Mjolnir, emblazoned with a glowing blue heart as a nod to the film’s name. The fan artist went on to make two versions of the epic design, one with Mjolnir wrapped in lightning and another where the Bifrost is more prominent in the background.

As announced last summer at San Diego Comic-Con, Love and Thunder will feature the return of Portman’s character, someone who hasn’t been seen since the events of Thor: The Dark World. Despite a long lapse in appearances, Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi revealed it wasn’t that much work to convince Portman to come back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I just said to her, ‘Are you interested in coming back to this thing, but doing something really different?’” Waititi revealed in a previous interview. “Because another thing, no one wants to keep repeating themselves and no one wants to play the same characters all the time. And I think for her, just coming back reprising that character but in this whole fresh new way, is really what I think would interest anyone. Especially, in most of these films, if you’re not a superhero… do you really want to keep doing that? I mean, I wouldn’t. I would want to come back and change things up.”

Waititi had previously admitted he and his team wouldn’t adapt Jason Aaron’s The Mighty Thor storyline entirely, though fans can definitely expect Jane Foster to turn into Thor at one point or another. “We’re not sure if we’re going to do a complete lift of that whole storyline. These things change through the shoot and even when we’re editing sometimes,” he told Variety. “Like, ‘Let’s get rid of that storyline where she’s got breast cancer. We’ll change it to something else, or maybe she’s fine.’”

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel movies include Black Widow on May 1st, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

Who do you think will serve as the baddie in Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!