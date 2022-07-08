Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals First Clip During MTV Movie & TV Awards

At last, the first clip from Thor: Love and Thunder has arrived, giving fans the first extended look at a single scene in the Taika Waititi picture. The sneak peek was revealed during Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards and shows off exactly what fans can expect from the feature.

The clip is an extended version of what fans have seen in the trailer, in which Thor is in the midst of battle and then sees his trusty hammer Mjolnir return only to be grasped by Jane Foster. Watch it now in the video player below!

The new Thor: Love and Thunder clip released during the MTV Awards! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/B3Yegui5VY — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 6, 2022

As fans have seen through the movie's marketing so far, the fourth Thor flick will feature both Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and the Mighty Thor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Despite both characters appearing, Waititi insists the film isn't a true passing of the torch.

"And also, it's really fun, the idea that Thor [has] got Stormbreaker, that big axe, and now his hammer's back and it's in the hands of someone else," Waititi previously said in a chat with GamesRadar. "It's no longer his hammer. It's the idea that someone's taking his place. I think a lot of fans are gonna potentially assume, 'Oh, OK, this is the passing on of the torch'... I'm not privy to any plans Marvel has for the future, but I don't think that's the case."

On top of that, the filmmaker has said the movie feels "kind of cringy" to him because of its love story roots.

"I wanted to embrace this thing that I was always a bit dismissive of, and explore this idea of love, and show characters who do believe in love," Waititi said in a separate interview with Empire Magazine. "On paper, it feels kind of cringy to me, but there's a way of doing it with cool characters making a cool movie, and also having a thing that no fan ever wants in a superhero movie, which is people talking about love, and characters kissing."

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

What other surprises do you think are in store for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!