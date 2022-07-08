Marvel Fans Discuss SPOILER's MCU Debut
Thor: Love and Thunder took fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a bombastic journey across the cosmos, introducing characters like Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) and Zeus (Russell Crowe) to the franchise. The film's mid-credits scene even goes the length to introduce a brand new Avenger to the mix, diving even deeper in the realm of mythology. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see Thor: Love and Thunder because full spoilers are incoming!
As teased in the movie's marketing efforts, Omnipotence City plays a major role in the film, serving as a realm where all gods live. It's here Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his group fight Zeus, eventually injuring the popular god. This leads the Greek god of lightning to seek out his son Hercules to chase after the Asgardian in what's likely a fifth Thor flick.
The demigod only appears as Herc in the mid-credits scene, played by Ted Lasso mainstay Brett Goldstein. Suffice to say, fans simply can't get enough so keep scrolling to see what they are saying.
My Reward
jane/mighty thor dying is one thing BUT MR BRETT GOLDSTEIN AS HERCULES IS MY REWARD— paola. (@wildnonaryder) July 8, 2022
I Will Love It
Hercules vs Thor.. pic.twitter.com/qZEdyVsDIY— Zay🇵🇸 (@ZTteta) July 7, 2022
Thor v. Hercules: Dawn of Justice
Really hope Zues is in Thor 5. Thor V Hercules will be amazing— Cal (@CCmor19) July 10, 2022
Ain't No Way
Ain’t no way Roy Kent is playing Hercules in Thor #TedLasso #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/BP2zMEpSRB— UpTheMags (@BotmanANDruben) July 7, 2022
Looking Handsome
Well hello there Brett Goldstein 🥵— Flav⎊ (@Darveyinbed) July 5, 2022
Our new Hercules looking handsome #ThorLoveAndThunder #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/sASOWsGVnP
Happy Moments
i’m still trying to recover from seeing brett goldstein as hercules in thor love and thunder uhm pic.twitter.com/0IjfwCD0Xs— Din 🔜 Chromatica Ball (@browneyesdilf) July 8, 2022
Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.
What'd you think Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev