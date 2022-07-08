Marvel Fans Discuss SPOILER's MCU Debut

Thor: Love and Thunder took fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a bombastic journey across the cosmos, introducing characters like Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) and Zeus (Russell Crowe) to the franchise. The film's mid-credits scene even goes the length to introduce a brand new Avenger to the mix, diving even deeper in the realm of mythology. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see Thor: Love and Thunder because full spoilers are incoming!

As teased in the movie's marketing efforts, Omnipotence City plays a major role in the film, serving as a realm where all gods live. It's here Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his group fight Zeus, eventually injuring the popular god. This leads the Greek god of lightning to seek out his son Hercules to chase after the Asgardian in what's likely a fifth Thor flick.

The demigod only appears as Herc in the mid-credits scene, played by Ted Lasso mainstay Brett Goldstein. Suffice to say, fans simply can't get enough so keep scrolling to see what they are saying.