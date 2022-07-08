Thor: Love and Thunder Includes Sneaky Moon Knight Reference

Surprising few, Thor: Love and Thunder introduces plenty of new gods to the live-action franchise. While continuing to feature those deities rooted in Norse mythology, the Taika Waititi picture takes fans on a journey to Omnipotence City, the fabled realm where gods live within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At one point during this journey, there's even a connection to Moon Knight in a way you might not expect. Slight spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder incoming!

Before Odinson (Chris Hemwsworth), Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Waititi) head on their journey, the god of Thunder namedrops Ra, the king of the Egyptian Ennead and the god of all creation. Think of him as the Egyptian equivalency of Zeus, in a sense.

Ra, of course, is another one of the Egyptian gods with a tie to the Fist of Khonshu. In recent Moon Knight comics, Ra took on an avatar much like Khonshu and Marc Spector. The Sun King, as the avatar was called, formed a cult and came to blows with Moon Knight a handful of times.

When we spoke with Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater earlier this year, he revealed his reasons as to why the villain wasn't included in the series despite being popular with the fans.

"I didn't love the Sun King stuff that much. He was just never one of my favorite villains," Slater told us earlier this year. "Harrow was obviously, was honestly inspired more by me trying to just say, 'What is a bad guy who would have an emotional connection to this character,' and so the idea of making him a former avatar clicked for me because it's well, now there's an emotional bond between the two of them."

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters while Moon Knight is streaming on Disney+.

What'd you think Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!