Did Thor: Love and Thunder Just Set up Silver Surfer's MCU Arrival?

As promised by months of marketing, Thor: Love and Thunder took fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a trip across the cosmos in search of love, thunder, and most importantly, Gorr the God Butcher. On that journey, fans briefly come across a character that bares a shocking resemblance to Silver Surfer, potentially setting up the character's long-term arc in the beloved comic franchise. Light spoilers up ahead for Love and Thunder, proceed with caution if you've yet to see the movie!

Even before the Marvel Studios fanfare begins to roll, Gorr the God Butcher watches his daughter die before his very eyes before coming across an oasis on his wasteland of a planet. There, he bumps into his own god, Rapu, and the slain wielder of the Necrosword.

While the slain god isn't name-dropped, the character bares a shocking resemblance to Norin Radd himself, the Silver Surfer. Not the character's most traditional look, no, but the one he donned in Silver Surfer: Black. Coincidentally enough, the sword used by Gorr during the events of Thor: Love and Thunder is also the same weapon crafted by Knull, the god of the symbiotes, during the events of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's King in Black comic series. As you likely know, Knull was the primary antagonist of Silver Surfer: Black, being the reason the Surfer's looked turned from his iconic silver look to a gothic black version.

Should the film franchise happen to bring that comic story in the mix and retcon it into a Thor story, there's a connection that exists to bring Silver Surfer into the mix. Admittedly the evidence is stretched pretty thin, but now that Disney once again owns the film rights to those characters under the Fantastic Four umbrella, it's just a matter of time before Galactus' favorite Herald makes his return to live-action.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.

