Thor: Love and Thunder's Taika Waititi Brings His Daughter to Set in New BTS Photos

✖

Thor: Ragnarok and Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi took to social media today to reveal some new behind-the-scenes shots of the Marvel Studios production, showing off how he got some major dad points for bringing his kids to set. "Sweet photos of me tenderly criticising my 5 year old's performance and telling her where she went wrong in the last take," Waititi wrote. "And the aftermath." Notable from the photos however is that one image shows how the production of Marvel's latest is utilizing the StageCraft technology pioneered by Lucasfilm for their Disney+ series The Mandalorian (which Waititi also directed). Check out the pics below!

Waititi directed the season one finale of the Star Wars series and got a chance to work with the StageCraft volumes at that point. StageCraft uses ultra-high resolution images projected onto screens that surround the set and give the impression of being on location while actually being on a stage, you can see it quite clearly in the third image that Waititi posted tonight. It has become a game changer for Hollywood, and Disney betting big on its use in the future having built multiple versions of them around the globe for other productions.

Sweet photos of me tenderly criticising my 5 year old's performance and telling her where she went wrong in the last take. And the aftermath. #dadwin #SpendingSchoolHolidaysAtWORK

📷: @jasinboland pic.twitter.com/YOicIONLfk — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 28, 2021

"This new collaboration process brings the artists and the crews into a creative partnership with efficiencies that now marry pre-production, production, and post all in sync to preserve the cinematic culture around a singular artistic vision," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy previously said about StageCraft. "By eliminating unnecessary travel, a more controlled environment and efficiencies with set design and special effects that allow for an in-camera visual experience, actors are immersed in those environments rather than having to imagine what they're seeing or reacting to. And, ironically, the efficiency of StageCraft has allowed us to continue to work during this pandemic."

Chris Hemsworth will return as Thor for the movie but the film will notably bring back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, this time picking up the mantle of the god of thunder as The Mighty Thor. Other cast members include Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and some of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast members, including Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin/on-set Rocket. Christian Bale will appear as villain Gorr the God Butcher while Russell Crowe will be featured in the film, recently spilling the beans that he'll play Zeus.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.