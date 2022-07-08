Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Reveals Which Scene She Fought To Keep in the Movie

Thor: Love and Thunder hit theatres this weekend, and it features many fan-favorite MCU characters as well as some newcomers and a couple of fun cameos. Not only did the movie feature the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, but it also stars Natalie Portman (Jane Foster). Tessa Thompson (King Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), and Taika Waititi (Korg). The film also features some of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, and Russell Crowe in the role of Zeus. Warning: Thor: Love and Thunder cameo spoilers ahead!

In addition to the reveal of the MCU's newest god, Thor: Love and Thunder also featured the return of Loki's play actors from Thor: Ragnarok. Sam Neil once again played Odin, Matt Damon played Loki, and Luke Hemsworth played Thor. This time, they were joined by Melissa McCarthy as Hela. The movie also features a funny scene in which Damon and Luke Hemsworth's characters approach King Valkyrie about working on yet another play. Turns out, Thompson fought to include the scene.

"There was one cut where that bit went away and I was so sad, but then it came back and I was so happy. I was like, 'That has to be in the movie!'" Thompson told The Hollywood Reporter. "So I was very sad for a brief second when it wasn't there, but that was so fun. Having them around to explore the importance of theater and storytelling, as expressed in Asgardian culture, I just loved that."

While Thompson did get to share the screen with Damon and the older Hemsworth, she did not appear in any scenes with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

"Well I didn't... I just came to set to watch, because I wasn't in any of the Guardian stuff and I don't remember which of them said it to me, but someone asked me, 'Is it always like this?' I was like, 'Yes, it is...'" Thompson shared with Fandango. "I think what you were saying Taika. I think it's like... we're used to a certain level of chaos. Like existing in a certain level of chaos because there's always like the version that's on the page and then... we throw that out and do a bunch... that we know probably... 95% of it will never get to be in the film, but you do it for the 5% that can live there."

Thor: Love and Thunder hit theatres this weekend, and it's been met with mixed reviews. The MCU film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 68% critics score after 311 reviews and an 81% audience score after 5,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 and called it "electrifying and erratic."

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.