Marvel Fans Spot Possible Spider-Man: No Way Home Link in Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer

Marvel fans think they’ve spotted a connection to Spider-Man: No Way Home in the new trailer. Marvel fans are still buzzing over Marvel Studios finally releasing the highly anticipated trailer on Monday, bringing the first official look at Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor and shots ripped straight from the comics. However, Marvel fans examining the trailer on Reddit believe that one detail in Spider-Man: No Way Home set up on one of the scenes revealed in the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. Redditor u/l_l_l-illiam recalled the news ticker shown in Spider-Man: No Way Home that stated, “political turmoil continue in New Asgard.”

The theory is that the news ticker refers to whatever is happening in the scene with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. She’s seen showing utter contempt or boredom (or both) for the group of people sitting at the meeting table in front of her.

What this turmoil is all about is unclear. However, fans note that it appears the next letter in the cutoff ticker headline is “Z,” leading some to wonder if the Olympian god Zeus (Russell Crowe) could be causing problems in New Agard.

We know from previous reports that Valkyrie is now the king of New Asgard in Thor: Love and Thunder. Tessa Thompson previously spoke about her Marvel character’s move into politics.

“I can tease that she’s definitely King of New Asgard when we find her,” Thompson told The Playlist. “And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she’s a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it’s called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I’d say there’s some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we’ve seen before.”

Thor: Ragnarok‘s Taika Waititi returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. According to a newly released synopsis, “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.” Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.