Thor: Love and Thunder Suffers One of MCU's Worst Box Office Drops

Thor: Love and Thunder is inching towards a global $500 million haul at the box office. Despite that, the film has suffered one of Marvel's worst second weekend drops. Between its first two weekends in theaters, the Taika Waititi flick dropped 68-percent, tying it with both Black Widow and Spider-Man: No Way Home in drops. As the numbers go, No Way Home happened to open significantly higher, with just over $100 million extra coming in during its opening weekend.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, by comparison, had a similar drop albeit slightly less. The Sam Raimi picture suffered 67-percent drop in box office receipts earlier this year.

The film has been more divisive than standard Marvel fare when it comes to audiences and critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the only Marvel Studios-produced projects missing the site's coveted Certified Fresh badge. With social conversations also trailing behind standard metrics, it has yet to be seen if Marvel will continue with the franchise. Even the outfit does choose to continue, Waititi isn't sure he'll be back.

"It's just got to be something that's at least, that no one expects. With Love and Thunder, we were like, what would be good after Ragnarok? What could we do? And I was thinking, well, I like kind of like playing with the fans a little bit," the director said earlier this month. "And I was like, the thing that no Thor fan really wants to see is the word 'love' in a Thor title. 'I'm Thor, and I go out and smash things and stuff.' No, but Thor being in love, the idea of love surrounding Thor, is actually pretty amazing. And there's a character I want to see."

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.

What'd you think Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!