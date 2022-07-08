The latest film from Marvel Studios, Thor: Love and Thunder, has been one of the more divisive films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans seem to be all ends of the spectrum when it comes to their thoughts on Love and Thunder, but that hasn't stopped them from showing out for Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth's latest collaboration. The fourth Thor movie has been rolling at the box office the last two weeks, nearing a major milestone on Sunday.

As Thor: Love and Thunder's second weekend comes to a close, the film is closing in on a $500 million total at the global box office. In addition to winning its second consecutive weekend at the domestic box office this weekend, Love and Thunder added another $60.1 million from international markets.

Thor saw an international dip of 59% from its first weekend, which is just a bit steeper than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which dropped 56% in its second weekend. Despite being the new Marvel movie on the block, Thor: Love and Thunder still has some stiff competition at the box office around the globe. Minions: The Rise of Gru is still a force to be reckoned with, and Top Gun: Maverick continues to be one of the biggest theatrical success stories in years.

Fans of Love and Thunder are anxious to see if the film's home release comes with any deleted scenes. Star Natalie Portman revealed during the press tour that there were several settings that were ultimately cut in the final version of the film.

"The joy and the sorrow of a Taika Waititi project is that he creates so much brilliance and so much material that the movie could be like an infinite number of things," Portman told Collider. "And it like inevitably means that incredible, hilarious, moving comedy and drama ends up not there. So, there's a lot. I mean, there's full planets that are not there anymore."

"I pray that it'll end up in like a DVD extra somewhere or that it comes out somewhere," Portman later said of the deleted content. "Because I mean, yeah, it's pretty remarkable stuff."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently playing in theaters.