Thor: Love and Thunder's Ending With Eternity Never Changed

Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters last month and brought with it not just humor, but some deeply moving moments as well, including the film's ending. In the film, Gorr (Christian Bale) who has been on a quest to slaughter all gods after losing his daughter, ends up making it to Eternity as was his goal, but instead of continuing his revenge on the gods, he changes his ultimate wish at the last moment and brings his daughter, Love, back to life. The film ends with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) taking on something of a guardian role for Love. According to co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, while there were many versions of the film's final scene, the idea that Gorr would bring Love back was always how the story resolved.

"Love and Thunder was always Love and Thunder, she told The Hollywood Reporter. "Gorr was always going to bring his daughter back into existence. There were many different versions of that final scene. There were many different versions of, 'Does Gorr always make the choice? Does his heart kind of betray him? Does he go to the very last minute, 'No I want the gods to die,' but because Eternity grants your deepest desire, it's his daughter that's brought back? There were a lot of different versions of how she came into being, but her coming into being and that being what is brought forward from Eternity was always the end goal."

The idea that Love and Thunder always being the endgame and that Gorr's daughter would always be brought back also took on a bit more emotional resonance when it was revealed that it was Hemsworth's real-life daughter, India, who actually played Love in the film.

"One of the memorable bits for me was working with India, with Chris's little girl," Love and Thunder star Christian Bale told EW during a roundtable, which also included Hemsworth. "She was so magnificent in it. But it was also so cute seeing your relationship, and her having to be like, 'Who's this weird bald bloke who's all covered in scars and crying over [me]?' [I saw] what a good dad you are, gently coaxing her through it, like, 'No, just stay there. I know he's a bit disgusting, but just stay there.'"

Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters now.