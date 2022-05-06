Thor: Love and Thunder Rumored to Film in New York This Summer

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder recently wrapped principal photography in Australia, and it's now expected the production could shoot some pickup shots in New York later this summer. The Taika Waititi film began filming earlier this year down under, largely thanks in part due to some healthy tax breaks the country gave Marvel. Now, Murphy's Multiverse suggests it will shift to the Big Apple to film for a week in a month or so.

As the scoopers point out, there's no telling what the production plans to film in New York, only that it won't be much because of how little is scheduled. A huge chunk of the movie was filmed using Industrial Light & Magic's The Volume technology — the same tech used on Disney+'s The Mandalorian.

"When combined with Industrial Light & Magic’s expert visual effects talent, motion capture experience, facial capture via Medusa, Anyma, and Flux, and the innovative production technology developed by ILM’s newly integrated Technoprops team, we believe we have a unique offering for the industry," Rob Bredow, head of ILM, previously shared of the tech.

We know Gorr the God Butcher will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Love and Thunder but other than that, little is known about the property. According to Waititi, however, says the feature is going to be bigger and brighter than Thor: Ragnarok, even though many thought that to be impossible.

“The next Thor film I’m doing, basically, we’re sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure,” Waititi told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter. There’s just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Thor 4? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.