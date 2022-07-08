Christian Bale's Gorr Look in Thor: Love and Thunder Has Marvel Fans Divided
At long last, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have gotten their first official look at Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, and they are still divided on his appearance. The character's likeness first surfaced last month as toys for the movie started to pop up at big box stores around the country, showing off a look significantly different than his comic book style. Unlike the comics, Bale's live-action version has a noise that some think takes away from the spookiness of the character.
On top of that, the character appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder neither has his iconic tendrils, nor is he donning his classic black caped look he wore throughout the entirety of his initial comics run from Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic. Suffice to say, fans are still pretty divided on the character's look. Enough so, Gorr became a trending topic on Twitter late Monday night as fans of the franchise debated their stance on his appearance.
Keep scrolling to see what Thor fans are saying.
Mixed Opinions
prevnext
What Y’all Think About Gorr’s Design? Tbh I Have Mixed Opinions But It Doesn’t Look That Bad pic.twitter.com/DxuGnyxB0V— FadedHollow (@fadedhollow_) May 24, 2022
Steppenwolf
prevnext
Kind of sucks that looking a Gorr just made me think of the bad Steppenwolf design.
A major intergalactic threat that just looks like a confused old man pic.twitter.com/cUVIzTulqz— James (@JimHughes301) May 24, 2022
Man Sobbing
prevnext
gorr looks so bad i just pic.twitter.com/9VtaIFiq5O— newt 🌴 (@aequoreusi) May 24, 2022
Okay
prevnext
Gorr looks okay. Not as bad as I thought but could be better, still looking forward to seeing this tho pic.twitter.com/PNelZwUTCP— Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) May 24, 2022
So Menacing
prevnext
I TAKE EVERYTHING I SAID BACK!!! GORR LOOKS SO MENACING!!!!! I’M LOVING THE BLACK AND WHITE SEQUENCES!!!! pic.twitter.com/yQDDrRSyvB— Block A 🌙 (@ChildOfKhonshu) May 24, 2022
Low Key Incredible
prevnext
THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER looks really fun but Christian Bale as Gorr looks low key incredible pic.twitter.com/iKee0YNEwR— Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) May 24, 2022
Eat It Up
Gorr looking like a monk who lost all his faith and is out for revenge over the gods like omfg he looks terrifying and the way you can already feel a change in tone when he's on screen... Christian Bale is about to eat this role up #ThorLoveAndThunder— sandro (@etrnlolsen) May 24, 2022
*****0comments
Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.
What other surprises do you think are in store for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev