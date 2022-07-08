Christian Bale's Gorr Look in Thor: Love and Thunder Has Marvel Fans Divided

By Adam Barnhardt

At long last, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have gotten their first official look at Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, and they are still divided on his appearance. The character's likeness first surfaced last month as toys for the movie started to pop up at big box stores around the country, showing off a look significantly different than his comic book style. Unlike the comics, Bale's live-action version has a noise that some think takes away from the spookiness of the character.

On top of that, the character appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder neither has his iconic tendrils, nor is he donning his classic black caped look he wore throughout the entirety of his initial comics run from Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic. Suffice to say, fans are still pretty divided on the character's look. Enough so, Gorr became a trending topic on Twitter late Monday night as fans of the franchise debated their stance on his appearance.

Keep scrolling to see what Thor fans are saying.

Mixed Opinions

Steppenwolf

Man Sobbing

Okay

So Menacing

Low Key Incredible

Eat It Up

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

What other surprises do you think are in store for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

