Save Big on ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and Disney/Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Digital and Blu-ray Releases

If you want to experience or re-experience the winner of the Best Animated Film at the 90th Academy Awards, Disney/Pixar’s Coco is available on Amazon Video for only $9.99. You can also pick up the Blu-ray on Amazon (Prime members only) and at Walmart for $19.99. These are the lowest prices ever offered on the film on both digital and Blu-ray.

If you want to experience or re-experience the most hilariously fun movie Marvel has ever made, Amazon Prime members can order Thor: Ragnarok on Blu-ray for $19.99 – another all-time low. At the time of writing, Thor: Ragnarok was listed as “temporarily out of stock” but could still be ordered with the discount. The discount is also available at Target. But that’s not all!

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you don’t have The LEGO Movie in your Blu-ray collection, you can get it as an add-on to your Amazon order for only $5. Five bucks! Plus, the Spider-Man Homecoming Blu-ray is on sale for only $10 on Amazon.

In other words, you have the opportunity to add several affordable blockbuster movies to your Blu-ray collection today – and there’s something for everyone in the family. Take advantage while you can!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.