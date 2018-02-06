Taika Waititi Made ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ To Gain Twitter Followers

One of the elements that made Thor: Ragnarok such a success was director Taika Waititi injecting his hilarious sense of humor into the cosmic adventure, a trait he regularly includes into each of his feature films. That sense of humor extends well beyond the films he makes, as even an introduction to the film’s Blu-ray features a message from the director. Of the many reasons he made the film, he claims one was to increase his number of Twitter followers.

Confirmed: Taika Waititi made Thor: Ragnarok for the Twitter followers. pic.twitter.com/D3i6EkTUz2 — io9 (@io9) February 5, 2018

As you can see in the video above, Waititi cites a variety of motivations behind becoming a filmmaker, with not only social media acclaim being an inspiration but also the desire to impress his parents, attempting to become as well-known a filmmaker as J.J. Abrams.

Much like with the Russos getting involved in the Captain America franchise and repeating their success, Waititi’s involvement with Thor seems to have perfectly captured what makes the character so compelling, with many viewers hoping that success is repeated.

“Well, we’ll see,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ScreenRant last year of Waititi’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I would love, love, love to work with Taika again and I have every confidence that we will. What we’re working on right now is the next six movies. The next six movies that will bring us to Untitled Avengers in May 2019, which carries off a lot of what you see in this movie. In some cases very directly, and continues to build and grow.”

Feige doesn’t seem to be the only one hoping Waititi returns, as the filmmaker himself is toying with the idea.

“Yeah, people ask me, Would you do another one?’ and for sure I’d do another one because it wouldn’t even feel like doing a fourth Thor film, it would just feel like doing the second Ragnarok film,” Waititi shared. “There’s been this reinvention in an exciting way … So it’s exciting cuz it feels like, if Chris [Hemsworth] were to do this again it wouldn’t feel like ‘oh it’s the eighth time I’ve done Thor,’ no it will feel like the second or third time I’ve done this character. Same with Mark [Ruffalo].”

Thor: Ragnarok hits Blu-ray on March 6.

