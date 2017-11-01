‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Projected To Reach $400 Million Worldwide By Sunday

Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok is bringing the thunder ot the box office this weekend, with projects suggesting the film will earn more than $440 million by Sunday.

Thor: Ragnarok opened internationally to $109 million last weekend, earning the top spot at the box office in nearly every country it premiered in. This week, it will open domestically in the United States and Canada market, and come to big international movie markets like China, Japan, Germany, Russia, and Mexico.

To put those numbers in perspective, the global box office total for the original Thor at the end of its box office run was just $449 million. Marvel’s god of thunder has come a long way.

Industry estimates suggest that Thor: Ragnarok will earn over $100 million domestically in its opening weekend, with some estimates going as high as $120 million. The film has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film, so it could surpass all expectations at the box office.

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi, who hinted in a an interview that he is ready to return for more Thor if Marvel Studios will have him.

“I would like to come back and work with Marvel any time because I think they’re a fantastic studio, and we had a great time working together,” Waititi said. “And they were very supportive of me, and my vision. They kind of gave me a lot of free reign but also had a lot of ideas as well. A very collaborative company. I’d love to do another Thor film because I feel like I’ve established a really great thing with these guys, and friendship. And I don’t really like any of the other characters.”

Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 2, 2017.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

