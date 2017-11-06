‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Opening Weekend In China Tops Lifetime Gross Of ‘The Dark World’

Thor: Ragnarok smashed the box office this weekend, setting new records in multiple markets, but perhaps no figure speaks to the volume of Thor: Ragnarok‘s success as much as its opening weekend in China.

Thor: Ragnarok opened to $55.6 million in China, setting a new November record in the market. It is also more than Thor: The Dark World‘s lifetime gross in China. The second Thor movie made $55.34 million in the Chinese market.

Thor is burning up the box office around the globe. The film opened to $121 million domestically and has already earned $306 million internationally, bringing its worldwide box office total to $427 million.

China isn’t the only territory where Thor: Ragnarok opened big. The film debuted in Mexico with $10.8 million, in Germany with $5.5 million and set another November record in India with $5.2 million.

In Russia, Thor: Ragnarok opened to $3.7 million in limited release and will open wide in the market on Monday.

Thor: Ragnarok is also continuing to perform well in the markets that it opened in last week, dropping an average of just 40 percent. Thor: Ragnarok earned another $27.2 million in the United Kingdom, $25.8 million in South Korea, $19.3 million in Brazil, and $14.9 million in France.

Domestically, Thor: Ragnarok is still only Marvel Studios’ second-largest opening of the year, but the film’s box office success has made the Marvel Cinematic Universe the first franchise ever to cross $5 billion at the North American box office.

Thor: Ragnarok currently has an 84.52 ComicBook.com Composite score, the sixth highest composite score of any comic book movie.

Thor: Ragnarok also has a 4.08 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the fourth highest rated comic book movie among ComicBook.com users. Let us know what you thought of Thor: Ragnarok by giving the film your own ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include ;Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.