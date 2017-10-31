Tom Hiddleston Says Cate Blanchett Is Going To Blow People Away In Thor: Ragnarok

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki loves to play with fire, but even Loki knows to get out of the way of an actress like Cate Blanchett.

Blanchett brings the Goddess of Death to the big screen in Thor: Ragnarok as the villainous Hela. She’s impressed so far in the trailers, and Hiddleston gives the impression that fans haven’t seen anything yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think she’s going to blow people away, put simply,” Hiddleston told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis on set. “There is something, she, she is a natural and incredibly powerful actor and she’s brought all that power and wit to this part. It’s gonna be cool.”

When asked if he gave her any pointers, well, Hiddleston knows when to just get out of the way.

“Cate Blanchett needs no pointers from me,” Hiddleston says with a laugh. “It’s actually, this scene is huge fun to play because it’s the first scene we’ve played together, so it was really enjoyable.”

While he had no tips to offer, he did envy her a bit. “I’m wondering how I can get my costume digitally created so I can wear pajamas too,” remarked Hiddleston. “She was saying how come my green cape is- how come you’re wearing your cape, and I’m not wearing mine?”

Blanchett will be the first female villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a title she is excited to own, though she is surprised it took so long.

“I only realized that really when I got on set and you think, ‘Wow! It’s taken this long to catch up!,” Blanchett told ET. “But you know, Marvel is catching up at a rapid, rapid rate. You’ve got Captain Marvel coming out with Brie [Larson] and I mean, all these incredible women who are in Black Panther… and Scarlett [Johansson], of course.”

It remains to be seen if Hela will have any interaction with Thanos, who has always had a fascination with death or rather defying it. Either way, Hela is set to make all other villains in the MCU pale in comparison.

Thor: Ragnarok currently has a 4.17 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings.

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters on November 3, 2017.