‘Thor: Ragnarok’s Chris Hemsworth Explains Removing Anthony Hopkins’ Sweat Marks

Editing is an important part of filmmaking, but according to Chris Hemsworth it can be an important part of being a good human being, too. At least when it comes to making your co-stars look better in Instagram posts.

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Tonight, the Thor: Ragnarok star explained why he did some editing to a photo he shared of himself, co-star Anthony Hopkins, and director Taika Waititi.

Back in July, Waititi shared a photo of himself and Hemsworth kissing Hopkins on the cheeks and in the photo Hopkins had prominent sweat marks on his shirt. However, when Hemsworth reposted the same photo in August to commemorate Waititi’s birthday the sweat marks were noticeably absent and Kimmel wanted to know the story behind the edited photo.

“You are a very observant character,” Hemsworth told Kimmel. “So, as a good human being, I thought ‘I’m going to have someone remove, digitally, the sweat marks.’”

Hemsworth went on to explain that while he was a “good human being” who cared about the sweat marks, Waitit hadn’t been bothered to remove them.

“Taika [Waititi] does not care,” he joked. “I think someone threw a bottle of water on him!”

Editing — or not editing — sweat marks aside it’s clear that Hemsworth enjoyed working with Waititi while making Thor: Ragnarok. The actor also told Kimmel that he had gotten bored playing Thor, but that Waititi had changed that by trying new things to create a fresh take on the God of Thunder.

“Every day was about exploring the unknown and trying something different,” Hemsworth said. “I had got pretty bored of myself as that character and so did he, maybe a few people out there, so we thought, ‘Let’s do something different.’ And every day was improvised and a journey into somewhere we hadn’t been before.”

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters November 3rd.

