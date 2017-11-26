‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Concept Art Reveals Alternate Gladiator Thor Look

Marvel fans just got another version of what Thor could have looked like when he faced down the Hulk on Sakaar in Thor: Ragnarok.

Yesterday, artist Karla Ortiz revealed concept art for Thor’s armor that had a fashionable found item look to it. However, the art revealed today by artist Andy Park reveals a version of Thor’s armor that’s a bit more tradition and wouldn’t be out of place in an episode of Game of Thrones or one of the Lord of the Rings movies.

“Here’s a closeup of an early gladiator concept design l painted up of Thor from #ThorRagnarok @TaikaWaititi wanted to go short w/his hair so I went for it!” Park Tweeted. Check it out below.

Thor: Ragnarok ultimately chose to go with a version of Thor’s armor that featured a futuristic helmet and dual swords that really fit with the Jack Kirby-inspired look of the film, but the short-hair look definitely stuck.

In addition to these looks at the early design for Thor‘s armor, fans have also been able to take a look at a more colorful look for Thor’s brother, Loki, an early design for Valkyrie, and early concept art of the demon Surtur, as well as how fan-favorite stone man Korg was created. Korg has been such a breakout character that Marvel even gave him his own movie poster.

Thor: Ragnarok been a hit for Marvel Studios. The film has grossed more than $700 million at the worldwide box office, making it one o the highest-grossing movies of the year.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.