‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Concept Art Reveals Different Look for Hulk’s Armor

Thor: Ragnarok gave Marvel fans the opportunity to see the Hulk in gladiator gear in live action, similar to the gear he wore in the classic Incredible Hulk comic book storyline “Planet Hulk.” It turns out some early concept art for Hulk’s armor had a different look.

Artist Anthony Francisco revealed some a piece of concept artwork that he created for Thor; Ragnarok. The artwork shows the Hulk charging forward in his gladiator armor. While the single blue spaulder over Hulk’s left shoulder made it into the film, much of the rest of the armor was redesigned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the artwork below.

Francisco writes on Instagram, “Incredible Hulk concept art I did for Thor: Ragnarok!! The art team was lead by the talented Andy Park who also designed Hela and Thor for this film.

“This movie was a pleasant surprise! One of the funniest and funniest I have seen.

“The blue shoulder armor that designed ended up in the film. Check out the final design by one of my good friends, Head of Marvel Studios Visual Development Ryan Meinerding!

“I am still in awe on the kind of work I get to do. Can’t wait to show more work from the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp movies!

“Thanks you guys for following my work I appreciate it a lot !”

What do you think of this design for Hulk’s gladiator armor? Let us know in the comments!

Thor: Ragnarok is now available on home media.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.