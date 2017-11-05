‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Co-Writer Reveals Which Line Chris Hemsworth Wrote

Thor: Ragnarok, which debuted in theaters this weekend, is filled with one-liners and hilarious bits. But according to one of Ragnarok‘s co-writers, Chris Hemsworth had a hand in crafting one of the film’s most awkward scenes.

Spoilers for Thor: Ragnarok below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview with THR, Ragnarok co-writer Eric Pearson was asked about the nude scene involving Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). As it turns out, the reaction from Thor – namely the “That’s in my brain now” line – was partially improvised by Hemsworth.

“‘That’s in my brain now’ is all Hemsworth.” Pearson revealed. “I give that to him.”

Pearson also explained how the nude scene initially came about, and how it initially raised some eyebrows of those involved with Ragnarok.

“And I think that the full naked Hulk too, I will regretfully give to [director Taika Waititi].” Pearson explained. “I remember we get there and we’re blocking it and I say, ‘Wait, he’s going to get out? Won’t he be naked?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, that’s the point.’ I mean obviously we are going to be PG-13. We might see a little bit of Hulk butt.”

According to Pearson, that scene was just one example of the unique brand of humor that Waititi and co. brought to Ragnarok.

“It’s the kind of thing you don’t expect.” Pearson added. “That’s what a lot of people like about the movie is it’s very misleading and misdirecting about how it’s going to pay off things or how it’s going to make you laugh. There couldn’t be a better brain for that than Taika.”

While Ragnarok is still in the very early days of its run, it’s clear that audiences have resonated with Waititi’s vision for the film. The latest Marvel Studios venture has currently amassed $120 million at the domestic box office, $427 million in the worldwide box office, and has received impressive scores on Rotten Tomatoes and Cinemascore. Among ComicBook.com readers, the film currently sits at #6 on our all-time Composite Rankings.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel CinematicUniverse movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.