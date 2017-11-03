‘Thor: Ragnarok’ – Who Is Hulk’s New Voice?

The Incredible Hulk has become a fan-favorite of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite not having a solo film franchise beyond The Incredible Hulk almost ten years ago. Hulk no gets to share the spotlight with fellow Avenger Thor in Marvel’s latest film, Thor: Ragnarok, and it’s a Hulk that we’ve never seen before!

As Thor 3 trailers have already revealed, Thor runs into Hulk on a distant planet, the first time we’ve seen the Jade Giant since he flew off in a Quinjet at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron. As Thor quickly discovers, Hulk has been in control of he and Banner’s body for quite some time, and has literally taken on a life of his own. As a by product of that new status, Hulk is also a lot more verbose, which required a whole new level of vocal performance to pull off.

Up until now, every version of MCU Hulk has been voiced by Incredible Hulk ’70s TV series icon, Lou Ferrigno; however, Ferrigno wasn’t brought back for Thor: Ragnarok. So, who is the new voice Hulk? Marvel fans will be proud to know that it’s Bruce Banner himself, actor Mark Ruffalo!

For Thor: Ragnarok, Ruffalo took on all aspects of his character, playing Bruce Banner while doing both the motion-capture and vocal performances as The Hulk. That means Thor: Ragnarok’s Hulk is the most complete version of the character we’ve ever seen, and as stated in our official Thor: Ragnarok review, the difference really shows onscreen!

