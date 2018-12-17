Marvel Fan Video Points Out the Irony in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

The God of Thunder got electrocuted.

The God of Mischief got tricked.

The Goddess of Death died. pic.twitter.com/lBMNus1H5x — Kevin T. (@cinematicmemes) November 10, 2018

Thor: Ragnarok premiered over a year ago and the Taika Waititi-helmed visual masterpiece still has fans talking. In the case of one video that’s getting more traction across social media, fans have pointed out a recurring theme of irony with some of the film’s characters.

In a tweet from @cinematicmemes that’s now trending, it’s pointed out that three of the movie’s characters were doomed by the supposed thing they were a god of.

The video shows that even though Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is the Asgardian God of Thunder, he was shocked — more than once — by the prisoner-controlling device implemented by The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) on Sakaar.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the God of Mischief, was tricked by his brother towards the end of the film, eventually being shocked by the aforementioned device in order to ensure Thor had a ship he could leave the planet on. Last but not least, the video points out that Cate Blanchett‘s Hela met her untimely end at the hand of Surtur, even though she had previously mentioned, more than once, that she was the Goddess of Death and helped Odin (Anthony Hopkins) conquer realm after realm.

Accord to Blanchett, her character’s more than likely dead. That’s not stopping the actor from returning as the character if Marvel Studios can figure out a way to bring her back.

“Yes. That looks pretty dead. That looks pretty dead,” Blanchett said. “There’s always a way back, but I’m sure there’s always a way forward, who knows? Sure. I never say no to anything.”

Though Loki — spoiler alert — was choked to death by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, his brother Thor is still slated to return in next April’s Avengers: Endgame.

