‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Learn Korg’s Tips for Revolution in New Video

Did Thor: Ragnarok leave you wanting to be part of Korg’s (Taika Waititi) uprising? If so, then you’re in luck.

A new video has been making the rounds online, which highlights one of Korg’s “tips for revolution”. The colorful video argues that any phrase can be a battle cry in the right context, ranging from “Hey, stop it!” to “Paper sucks!”

While the video is pretty short, it does highlight Waititi’s unique comedic tone, even throwing in a reference to the “spaghetti scene” in one of his previous films, What We Do in the Shadows. But as it turns out, Waititi’s sensibility led to some interesting challenges when bringing Korg to life onscreen.

“I would say the one thing I did learn on this is, once Taika discovered that he could just come up with new punch lines and zingers in the edit suite, was when my life got a lot harder,” Ragnarok Visual Effects Supervisor Jake Morrison recently told ComicBook.com. “One is, it’s the director. So, you’re dealing with an actor who’s actually really the director, and then is 100% a visual effect.”

“And then the second part of that, is you’ve got to have them form comedy, which as anybody will tell you, I think all actors would, drama is hard, but comedy is significantly harder.” Morrison continued. “So the fact that, that would rest firmly upon the visual effects department shoulders, the fact that we had to make the audience laugh, we had to completely bring them into the story and make them believe the character, even though he’s 7’6″ rock monster made of 1,300 rocks or whatever that it was. And literally each rock you had to move against each other, but never deformed or look like latex. They’re all sort of impossible tasks.”

Thor: Ragnarok is now available on Digital HD.