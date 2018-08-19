‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Fan Theory Attempts To Explain Why Loki And Hela Look Similar

When Thor: Ragnarok hit the silver screen, fans were surprised to see that Hela (Cate Blanchett) was actually Odin’s (Anthony Hopkins) oldest child — an elder sibling to both Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Fans were quick to point out the Hela and Loki looked awfully similar and now a fan theory that has been making rounds online is a fairly logical take on the situation.

“In the flashback in the first Thor, we see Loki change his appearance for Odin when he is picked up,” the theory first reads.

If you think back all the way to Kenneth Branagh’s Thor (2011), you might recall the scene in which Odin wages war against the Frost Giants on Jotunheim. After the battle, an orphaned Loki is taken in by the king of Asgard, switching from the traditional blue-skinned Frost Giant look to a white-skinned Asgardian tone.

Why did he make that switch, though? The theory goes on the explain that it very well could be Loki’s ability to read people’s memories, as we found it in Thor: Ragnarok.

“In Ragnarok, we see that when Loki touches someone, he can see memories and such-as when he sees Hela demolish the Valkyries through Scrapper 142’s mind,” the theory continues. “Now, a lot of people have made the connection that Hela and Loki look extremely similar, despite Hela being Odin’s firstborn and Loki being adopted.”

“Is there any chance that the infant Loki took his appearance-pale, green eyes, and dark hair-upon seeing the memories of Odin’s firstborn when he was held?”

Wow, okay. That makes perfect sense now, right? We had previously seen Loki use his mind-reading powers on Valkyrie, in which saw Hela raze the all-woman Asgardian guard. Again — it’s a move that makes sense; after all, in ancient Norse mythology, Hela is actually the daughter of Loki.

For what it’s worth, Loki’s also the father of Fenrir — called Fenris in the Marvel Comics mythos — and Jormungandr, an ancient sea serpent. Man, and you thought comics were weird.

Thor: Ragnarok is now available for streaming on Netflix.