Mark Ruffalo Teases Letting Marvel Fans Watch the Other Half of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Last week Mark Ruffalo accidentally livestreamed the audio from Thor: Ragnarok‘s premiere on Instagram, but, unfortunately for fans, it seems like the Hulk actor has learned his lesson.

At what appeared to be one of the international premiers for Thor: Ragnarok, Ruffalo took to Snapchat to share some of the excitement with fans from the red carpet outside of the theater while also making a joke about his Instagram gaff last week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hi Marvel fans, I’m here at the Thor 3 premiere and it’s kicking ass and we’re having the best time and wish you were here,” Ruffalo said in the clip shared by a fan on Twitter. “If I had my Instagram live on I could let you watch the other half of the movie.”

Last week at the Hollywood premiere of the film, Ruffalo went on Instagram live to give fans a taste of the event. But Ruffalo accidentally left the app running when he stepped inside the theater and fans who kept watching the actor’s feed quickly realized that despite the black screen, Ruffalo was still broadcasting. According to reports, anywhere from 10-15 minutes of audio was recorded before the feed shut off.

The accidental livestreaming of Thor: Ragnarok is just the latest example of Ruffalo revealing a little too much when it comes to Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Back in July, Ruffalo and Don Cheadle sat down for an interview with Good Morning America and Ruffalo may have revealed more about the fate of the superheroes in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War than Marvel prefer. And it seems that Ruffalo realized he’d messed up when it came to the livestream. The actor apologized to fans and Marvel on his Twitter account the next day, before jokingly asking if he could have his phone back.

It looks like all is forgiven. Ruffalo’s still the Hulk and if the Snapchat clip is any indicator, it looks like he got his phone back, too. He’s just being far more careful this time.

You can catch Ruffalo as the Hulk when Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters November 3, 2017.



(Photo: Marvel Entertainment )