Thor: Ragnarok – Odin Originally Had A Much More Brutal Death

Consumers who ordered Marvel Studios’ massive Infinity Saga Blu-ray boxset started to see it delivered this week, resulting in hours upon hours of MCU content. That includes an extra bonus disc with a plethora of never-before-deleted scenes, including one where Odin (Anthony Hopkins) originally died in a less peaceful way than what we saw during Thor: Ragnarok. The scene in question, in fact, was one shown in the movie’s earlier teasers of Hela (Cate Blanchett) destroying Mjolnir in a New York City alleyway.

In the scene, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) end up finding their father as a homeless man on the streets of New York. After Odin hastily transfers the royal powers of Asgard to Thor, Hela emerges from a portal and stabs her father through the chest, right in front of Thor and Loki.

In the final cut of the movie that made theaters and home media, the scene in question takes place in Norway. After a chat between the Odinsons and their father, Odin dies peacefully and dusts off into the distance, allowing Hela to emerge from the inter-dimensional portal she’s been kept in. Ragnarok director Taika Waititi previously revealed they chose to change the New York scenes to Norway because “alleyways aren’t cool.”

“We originally shot some of that stuff on the set of our stuff in New York,” Waititi said. “What we wanted to do was have them go down to Earth and they see Doctor Strange and stuff but it felt too convenient that he was suddenly just down the road in an alley and also everything, up to then, everything was so fast-paced and all over the place. We wanted to go somewhere peaceful and actually chill out with those characters and be with Odin while he imparts this wisdom and stuff and not have to hear stupid yellow cabs honking out the back.”

Thor: Ragnarok is now streaming on Netflix.

