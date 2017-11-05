[Spoiler] Dies In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Warning! This Article Contains Spoilers!

Thor: Ragnarok contains a lot of bloodshed and destruction, thanks to the introduction of Hela, Asgard’s self-styled “Goddess of Death.” However, while Marvel fans won’t be too upset from some of the characters who die in Thor: Ragnarok, there is one major death that will definitely affect them, and the franchise.

Read below to find out the major Thor franchise character and Marvel Cinematic Universe figure who dies in Thor Ragnarok:

Early on in Thor: Ragnarok, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) discovers that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has been impersonating Odin (Anothy Hopkins) and sitting on the throne of Asgard in the years since the events of Thor: The Dark World. Once exposed, Loki reveals to Thor that he cast a spell on Odin and stashed in a New York City retirement home; the only problem is, the home has been shut down and demolished.

Thanks to a bit of assistance from Earth’s new Sorcerer Supreme (Doctor Strange), Thor and Loki track Odin to a remote stretch of land in Norway – but unfortunately, it’s a short reunion.

Odin is peacefully waiting for son while standing on a cliff overlooking the sea; he reveals to Thor and Loki that his long life is about to come to an end.

After filling Thor and Loki in on some important pieces of exposition (like Hela’s origin and Thor’s ascension to King of Asgard), Loki pulls a move out of Star Wars or Kung Fu Panda and simply has his physical form dissipate into a cloud of golden dust, which blows out over the ocean and away into the sky.

While Thor: Ragnarok has to deal with the immediate aftermath of Odin’s death (namely, Hela’s release from imprisonment), future chapters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will no doubt convey the larger implications of this major cosmic shift. If the secret of Hela is just one implication of what secrets of the universe Odin knows, or the dark forces his presence held at bay, then who knows what other cosmic, mystical or supernatural threats have been unleashed in wake of the All-Father’s passing.

