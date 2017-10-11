‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Post-Credits Scenes Confirmed

When it comes to movies set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have become conditioned to stick through the credits for some extra scenes. Sometimes that patience is rewarded (like in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and other times, not so much (like in Spider-Man: Homecoming).

But Marvel Studios seems to have established a pattern in recent years, and Thor: Ragnarok will continue that trend with two post-credits scenes.

The information comes from Forbes’ movie critic Scott Mendelson, who answered a fans question on social media and revealed the nature of the two tags.

The first is slightly plot-related but the second is a straight joke. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) October 10, 2017

Though these could obviously change when the film releases to the public, the two scenes would be in step with recent Marvel releases. Spider-Man: Homecoming, for instance, had a plot-driven scene with The Vulture (Michael Keaton) in prison, and a humor-driven scene with Captain America (Chris Evans).

Marvel Studios films tended to stick with sequences that set up future movies in the Phase One era, but that all changed when the Avengers sat around eating Shawarma at the end of the first big crossover.

Ever since, there have been funny additions like Howard the Duck, Tony Stark getting therapy, and more — but the fans still want their setups for future storylines.

Marvel striking a balance between two is probably the best way to move forward, and we hope they allow director Taika Waititi to lean heavily into absurdity for his second scene.

The first will likely set up the upcoming crossover film Avengers: Infinity War, with that movie set to release in theaters in May 2018.

There’s a lot of ground to cover before Thanos finally makes his way to earth, and as those lucky few who managed to see Infinity War footage at San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo know, Thor will have a collision with the Guardians of the Galaxy to set up that movie.

Maybe their inclusion will be teased in Thor: Ragnarok, or maybe it will set up some major events from Black Panther.

We’ll find out for sure when Thor: Ragnarok premieres in theaters on November 3.