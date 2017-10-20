‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Soundtrack Released On iTunes

By the looks of things, you are really going to enjoy Thor: Ragnarok when it hits theaters on November 3rd. While you wait, you can get hyped listening to the soundtrack by composer Mark Motherbaugh – which became available to download today.

There are some very interesting tracks in there. Much of it is properly orchestral and cinematic, but there’s quite a bit of electronic stuff with a retro vibe mixed in. The track “Planet Sakaar” is a good example of that. Also, “Grandmaster Jam Session” is not to be missed. I simply had to check out “Devils Anus” for obvious reasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

The Thor: Ragnarok soundtrack is available to download on iTunes and Amazon now with a physical release slated for November 10th. You can pre-order the CD here. The full track list is available below.

1. Ragnarok Suite (8:53)

2. Running Short on Options (2:46)

3. Thor: Ragnarok (1:09)

4. Weird Things Happen (1:46)

5. Twilight of the Gods (6:14)

6. Hela vs. Asgard (4:30)

7. Where am I? (1:39)

8. Grandmaster’s Chambers (1:18)

9. The Vault (3:47)

10. No One Escapes (3:01)

11. Arena Fight (3:32)

12. Where’s the Sword? (4:33)

13. Go (1:43)

14. What Heroes Do (1:37)

15. Flashback (2:59)

16. Parade (2:20)

17. The Revolution Has Begun (1:47)

18. Sakaar Chase (2:12)

19. Devil’s Anus (4:52)

20. Asgard Is a People (4:20)

21. Where To? (2:22)

22. Planet Sakaar (2:14)

23. Grandmaster Jam Session (3:16)