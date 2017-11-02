Thor: Ragnarok To Be Scored By Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh

Mark Mothersbaugh, the Devo frontman who's also known for providing music for Rugrats, 21 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie, will score Thor: Ragnarok.

Mothersbaugh, best known as the lead singer and co-founder of the New Wave band, will provide the music for Taika Waititi's film, which is currently in production for Marvel Studios, TheWrap reports.

Last year, the Contemporary Arts Center in Cincinnati hosted Myopia, a tribute to Motherbaugh's career, which also includes work with filmmaker Wes Anderson, scoring Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. He also composed music for Beakman's World and Clifford the Big Red Dog as well as Netflix's Pee-wee's Big Holiday.

Mothersbaugh will be the third musician to score a film in the Thor franchise, following Patrick Doyle and Brian Tyler. Of course, consistency hasn't been the key to the Thor movies the way it has other Marvel tentpoles; directors Kenneth Branagh and Alan Taylor each lasted only one movie.

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople) from a screenplay by Stephany Folsom, and stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Anthony Hopkins as Odin, Cate Blanchett as Hela, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Karl Urban as Skurge and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk.

The film will also reportedly feature another, previously-unannounced Marvel Studios cameo. It's a spoiler now, but don't expect it to stay that way up to the end of Thor's first trailer.

Principal photography on Thor: Ragnarok began on July 4, 2016, at Village Roadshow Studios in Oxenford, Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia. Filming will also take place throughout Queensland, in Brisbane, and in Sydney, and is expected to continue through October 2016.

