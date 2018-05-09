‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Tessa Thompson Approves of This Young Fan’s Valkyrie Cosplay

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given fans plenty of heroes to look up to, and one of the franchise’s stars is loving every minute of it.

Tessa Thompson, who portrayed Valkyrie in last year’s Thor: Ragnarok, recently responded to a viral post of a young fan’s cosplay. You can check it out below.

To an extent, the post shows just how impactful Thompson’s performance of Valkyrie has been over the past six months, even becoming an official part of the Marvel Comics canon.

“I think as an actor there’s this idea sometimes that you just don’t want to read anything.” Thompson said before Ragnarok was released. “But then when you’re entering something like this universe, this cinematic universe that people are so diehard about, you actually can learn a lot from the fans when you’re doing research about a character.”

But it’s safe to say that fans have been eager to see Thompson reprise her role, even as she was missing in action in the recent Avengers: Infinity War. While some speculated if she survived the events of the film – it sounds like Thompson will return to kick butt another day, possibly in Avengers 4.

“I mean, Okoye is pretty cool.” Thompson said of the characters she’d like Valkyrie to team up with. “I mean, I bow down to her! Valkyrie would just be like ‘Sis! My long lost sis!’ Just because she’s like, you know, the leader of the Valkyrie of Wakanda. So that would be exciting. Obviously, it’d be so cool to team up with Black Widow, as Scarlett Johansson is sort of OG superhero. Both [Okoye and Black Widow]. Or just the three of us over lunch.”

“I think it’d be fun to see her on Earth.” Thompson added. “I think it would be fun to see her in more unexpected team-ups, because she has such a sort of brash, particular personality. It’d be funny to see her in the MCU, seeing who she gets along with, who she maybe doesn’t get along with. I think the possibilities are wide open.”

What do you think of this adorable Valkyrie cosplay? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Thor: Ragnarok is currently available on home video. Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.