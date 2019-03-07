Save 44% on the Thor vs. Thanos ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Funko Pop Figure

One of Funko‘s biggest releases for Avengers: Infinity War was the Movie Moments #707 Pop depicting Thor royally messing up his attack on Thanos.

Now you can preserve the memory of his shame in your collection for only $14.99, which is 44% off the list price and an all-time low. The deal is available via Walmart with free 2-day shipping on orders of $35 or more. You can also order online for free store pickup. The deal is also available on Amazon with free 2-day shipping for Prime members.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist will probably surge in popularity again as we get closer to the release of Avengers: Endgame on April 26th. That having been said, now would be the time to get one because Walmart has it in stock for $71.79 (28% off) with free 2-day shipping. That’s the lowest price that the gauntlet has ever sold for outside of a Black Friday deal that was gone in the blink of an eye, so take advantage of the deal while you can. The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

Finally, Marvel and Merchoid recently unveiled a collection of limited edition Avengers jackets, and there’s still time to get a pre-order in for your favorite design. Keep in mind that only 1,963 units of each jacket will be produced in honor of the year that the first Avengers comic was released.

Each Avengers jacket is priced at $119.99 with free shipping slated for July. You can shop them all right here in sizes S to XXXL, but we’ve also listed them individually below, ranked in order of popularity at the time of writing:

• Avengers Team Jacket

• Thor Jacket

• Captain America Jacket

• Spider-Man / Iron Spider Jacket

• Black Panther Jacket

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.