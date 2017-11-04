Chris Hemsworth Confirms Thor’s [SPOILER] For ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Warning: Ragnarok spoilers ahead.

When we first got the trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, Thor Odinson’s (Chris Hemsworth) new haircut was front and center. But that wasn’t the only change the character underwent in the events of the Thor threequel.

After losing his beloved hammer Mjolnir thanks to his jerk of a sister Hela (Cate Blanchett), the God of Thunder went on to lose his right eye at the hand of Hela in the movie’s final battle. After defeating Hela, the newest king of Asgard took his throne donning an eye patch similar to that of his later father Odin’s (Sir Anthony Hopkins.)

And guess what? It’s a look that Hemsworth says Thor will be carrying over into next year’s Thor: Ragnarok.

“Yeah we carry it into the film with the eye patch you see in this film,” Hemsworth told EW when asked about the injury.

Taika Waititi — the director of the film and voice behind the hilarious Korg — spoke to developing the plans of taking one of Thor’s eyes away from the God of Thunder.

“That kind of just evolved just throughout the script process, to just keep stripping that character down,” Waititi reflected. “Having him lose the hammer and all those things and to kind of create a broken version of the character. At the end, he sort of becomes a refugee.”

