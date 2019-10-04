Thor’s New Costume Gets a Cosmic Upgrade

There is no rest for the God of Thunder as Thor continues to climb to new heights. Donny Cates just put out the first look at the cover to THOR #1 and the hero has never looked quite this cosmic before. The writer is excited to begin his set of adventures with the Asgardian, and fans are pumped to see what he and the creative team put on the page. But, comic fans will be looking at that cover image with a little more curiosity because of a few glaring details.

A lot of the new costume contains elements that scream modern Thor, like the mail on his sleeves and legs. The subtle crown is a nice touch as well (and look no beard!) Even the luxurious red cape is here in full effect. However, the elephant in the room comes from the placement of the circles on that costume and how much they look like a Uni-Power insignia. They look eerily similar to the Captain Universe costume and those galaxy print-like stars aren’t exactly shutting down that line of thinking. Could Cates be giving the hero an upgrade? No confirmation has come yet, but it is a curious development all the same.

THOR #1 This January from yours truly, @NicKlein @COLORnMATT with covers from Olivier Copiel! Time to bring the thunder, true believers. For Asgard. Forever. ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/u7jmPC6qnf — DONNY⚡️CATES (@Doncates) October 4, 2019

A quick note on Captain Universe from the Marvel Wiki: “Captain Universe is not one person. In one sense, it is not a person at all–it is the Uni-Power (an aspect of the Enigma Force) and a manifestation of the Universe itself, a sentient energy field that seeks out people in great peril and bonds with them. In another sense, it is every person–it is the potential for heroism that lives in each of us. When the Uni-Power chooses a partner, it endows that person (or, rarely, persons) with the powers, memories, and costume of Captain Universe. The partner can use the powers of Captain Universe until the peril is surmounted. However, if the partner tries to use those powers for personal gain or for evil, the Uni-Power immediately deserts him or her or them.”

While you mull the idea of the God of Thunder getting topped off with the combined might of Captian Universe, you can read the description of the title straight from Marvel here:

A mighty creative team will be taking over the reins of Thor next year! Just announced at Marvel’s Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con, Donny Cates and Nic Klein will be ushering the God of Thunder into his next era starting in January. The quest Thor is on will be the stuff of legend, filled with thunderous adventure as well as mystery as the character finds himself in unexpected new territory and facing off against an ancient threat known as The Black Winter.



Nic Klein brings his artistic talents to Thor’s new journey, starting with a brand-new look worthy of the King of Asgard. Get your first look at Nic Klein’s design below and prepare yourself for the story behind Thor’s eye-catching new look is as surprising as it is epic! “I’m incredibly excited and honored to be working on this with Donny,” says Nic Klein. “THOR is one of my favorite comic book characters so I really tried to up my game to do Thor and all of Asgard justice.”



Donny Cates has already tackled some of Marvel’s most legendary characters to wild success and THOR will be no exception! “In all my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined a world in which I was worthy of writing THOR,” says Donny Cates. “From Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, all the way to the legendary run I am so foolishly following by the great Jason Aaron, it is beyond an honor to enter the golden halls of Asgard, and to pave the path (Far beyond the fields we know…) for the Thunder God himself. Know that you will have my best, true believers. For all of you. For Asgard. Forever.”

THOR #1

Written by DONNY CATES

Penciled by NIC KLEIN

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL



A BRAND-NEW, SUPERSTAR CREATIVE TEAM TAKES THE KING OF ASGARD TO NEW REALMS OF GLORY!

THOR #1 is due out in January.