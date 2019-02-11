Marvel Fans Are Calling Tom Brady the NFL Thanos After Patriots Super Bowl LIII Win

The 2019 Super Bowl is now over, and to the surprise of few, the New England Patriots walked away with the win, yet again.

For the Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady, Super Bowl LIII marked the sixth time he’s won the NFL’s highest honor – and that milestone number has not bone unnoticed by Marvel Fans!

Even before the outcome of the Super Bowl was determined (or that new Avengers: Endgame trailer dropped), Marvel and/or sports fans were going in with comparisons between Brady’s Super Bowl rings and Thanos‘ hunt for the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War. Now that Brady has all six rings… Well, you can see for yourself how the Internet is reacting:

Move Over Thanos

There’s a new Mad Titan in town – and he’s dusted more than half of the NFL in his endless conquest!

Destiny Arrives…

Tom Brady coming for that 6th Ring right now like: pic.twitter.com/TlteJyuA9G — Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) February 4, 2019

Oh you poor LA Rams, I know what it’s like to lose – to feel so desperately that you’re right, yet to fail nonetheless. It’s frightening, turns the legs to jelly. But I ask you to what end? Dread it, run from it, Brady still wins, all the same…

Universal Savior

This fans takes a positive spin on things, (literally) painting Brady as the way to defeat Thanos and save the universe!

Thanos Thrist

The Brady-Thanos hybrid already has groupies!

The Decimation

With his sixth Super Bowl ring, Tom Brady is about to go full Thanos and snap his fingers to make half the NFL roster disappear — further continuing his journey to become the G.O.A.T. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ZQ93f1Q0aw — Joshua Paup (@joshua_paup) February 4, 2019

If you had a whole lot to say about Brady and The Patriots during #Deflategate, I’d watch your back…

Bow Before the Titan

6 rings ! Tom Brady is Thanos ! pic.twitter.com/77SINRvJ5v — Rx? (@MisterAdkins) February 4, 2019

Now Tom Brady just needs to hire his own version of Ebony Maw to serve as his hype man.

“Kiss the rings of Thomas, and rejoice mortals!”

The Hardest Worker

Thanos may work hard

But Tom Brady works harder pic.twitter.com/fwLLhF47Pv — Ulises ?? (@USELESS_12) February 4, 2019

Forming the Infinity Gauntlet, or going to nine Super Bowls and winning six? Which takes more effort in your opinion?

Looks Glorious

Now this wonderful piece of fan art is truly official! To commemorate that fact, BossLogic gave Brady his proper throne in this updated version!

