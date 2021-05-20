Tom Hiddleston Addresses His Future as Loki

✖

The time of Loki has arrived! The sinister yet lovable Marvel character is getting his own Disney+ show, which premieres next month, and fans cannot wait to see what's in store for the God of Mischief. We've already seen some exciting trailers for the series and a new featurette dropped earlier today. Loki, who has been played by Tom Hiddleston since 2011's Thor, has gone through many changes during his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's "died" more than once, and the current version of the character was last seen escaping the 2012 timeline in Avengers: Endgame. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hiddleston addressed the future of his character.

"I'm open to everything," Hiddleston shared. "I have said goodbye to the character. I've said hello to the character. I said goodbye to the character [again]. I've learned not to make assumptions, I suppose. I'm just grateful that I'm still here, and there are still new roads to explore."

During the interview, Hiddleston also explained how the Loki series will connect to the Thor films while also giving the character a clean slate. "One of the things Kevin Feige led on was, 'I think we should find a way of exploring the parts of Loki that are independent of his relationship with Thor,' or see him in a duality or in relationship with others, which I thought was very exciting," Hiddleston explained. "So the Odinson saga, that trilogy of films, still has its integrity, and we don't have to reopen it and retell it."

Loki will mark Hiddleston's seventh time taking on the role, following three Avengers movies and all three Thor films. He's joined in the new series by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs the series and Michael Waldron is the head writer.

"I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston told Empire in an interview. "The font of how 'Loki' is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 9th.