New Loki Featurette Released by Disney+

The God of Mischief is returning this summer with a brand new TV series that is all about him. Loki will finally give Tom Hiddleston's beloved villain a chance to strike out on his own, free from the shadows of Thor and Odin. The new series doesn't debut on Disney+ until Wednesday, June 9th, but Marvel and Disney have been ramping up their advertising efforts in the weeks leading up to its release. Thursday's newest ad comes in the way of a featurette, in which Hiddleston uses a couple of Loki's time tricks to tell the character's story.

In the new featurette, which was released as a part of Disney's National Streaming Day efforts, Hiddleston aims to tell Loki's story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in just 30 seconds. By the time he gets to the events of Avengers: Endgame, however, the clock gets close to zero, and a wave of Hiddleston's hand freezes the countdown, allowing him to finish the tale. You can watch the full featurette in the video at the top of the page!

Loki will mark Hiddleston's seventh time taking on the role, following three Avengers movies and all three Thor films. He's joined in the new series by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs the series and Michael Waldron is the head writer.

The series picks up after Loki's appearance in Avengers: Endgame, where the 2014 version of the character stole the Tesseract from the Avengers in New York City and caused serious damage to the timeline. He's taken into the custody of the Time Variance Authority and put to work fixing the mistakes he created.

"I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston told Empire in an interview. "The font of how 'Loki' is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

"I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are," the actor continued. "I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

