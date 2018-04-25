Tom Hiddelston Would Love to Play Galactus

Most Marvel fans tend to agree that so far, Loki has been far and away the franchise’s best villain. The guy has been great, no doubt about it.

When Loki’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is eventually through, why not let him take on another classic villain from the comics. Someone like, let’s say Galactus?

According to Hiddelston, he’s always been a big fan of the Devourer of Worlds and he’d love to play the villain, if he’s ever allowed to double up in the MCU.

While speaking to Hiddleston during the Avengers: Infinity War press event this past weekend, Collider asked the actor what other Marvel character he’d like to play. Hiddelston’s initial reaction was to play one of Marvel’s lesser known heroes.

“Gosh, I don’t know,” Hiddleston said. “Is there a Captain Britain? Is he an interesting character? Probably there is.”

If you weren’t already aware, yes, Captain Britain is a real character. This wasn’t Hiddleston’s final answer, though.

After giving it some more thought, he came back to the character he always enjoyed reading growing up.

“The one I used to love when i was a child was Galactus,” the actor said.

Of course, the movie rights to Galactus have long belonged to 20th Century Fox for years now, along with the X-Men and Fantastic Four. However, with Disney’s pending purchase of Fox, the character could be making its way to the MCU in the next couple of years. This presents a bit of a problem for Hiddleston, since he’s known as Loki in the franchise.

“Could be motion capture,” he pondered. “Does one get to double up? Chris Evans got to double up, I suppose.”

As we all know, before he was cast as Captain America, Chris Evans played the Human Torch in the first two Fantastic Four movies, essentially “doubling up” on his Marvel roles. In fact, both actors who played Human Torch went on to star in MCU films. Michael B. Jordan portrayed the character in Josh Trank’s 2015 Fantastic Four reboot, before appearing as the villainous Killmonger in Black Panther just three years later.

What you you think? Would Tom Hiddleston make a good Galactus? Let us know by dropping a comment below!

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3.