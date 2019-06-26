Tom Holland Excited For When Miles Morales Joins MCU Spider-Man Universe

Spider-Man: Far From Home finally hits theaters next week, which means the cast of the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film are currently in the midst of their press tout. Tom Holland, the actor known best for playing Spider-Man/Peter Parker, has been doing everything from sharing fun movie content to social media to doing various interviews about his latest project. In a recent chat with JOE, Holland teased that he’d like to see another famous Spidey join the MCU: Miles Morales, the version of Spider-Man who was the main focus in last year’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

“He’s really really good in it. But I’m just excited to introduce Miles into our own universe one day. I think that’s going to be really good,” Holland explained.

In case you missed it, there was a brief reference to Miles back in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Aaron Davis, who was played by Donald Glover, says that he wants to keep the weapons with alien tech out of the neighborhood because his nephew lives there. The character of Uncle Aaron was also an important figure in Spider-Verse, and voiced by Mahershala Ali.

Miles isn’t the only Spidey people want to see in the MCU. Now that the movie is teasing a multiverse, people are wondering if former Peter Parkers, Tobey Maguire

and Andrew Garfield, will ever make a cameo. Holland was asked about the possibility in a recent interview, and his reaction made fans wonder if it’ll actually happen.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other MCU films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in select theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.