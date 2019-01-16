Here Is What Tom Holland Could Look Like As Ezra Miller’s Flash

If the world were to flip upside down and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland were to be cast as DC’s The Flash, a new image offers up what that might look like.

Thanks to graphic designer BossLogic, Spider-Man and The Flash has switched roles. In a tweet from the artist, Holland is seen in a costume as a live-action version of The Flash and current Flash actor Ezra Miller is in costume as Spider-Man. It’s not any sort of crossover anyone is asking for but BossLogic has been on a role with alternate reality castings this week.

Check out the photos of Miller as Spider-Man and Holland as The Flash in the tweet from BossLogic below!

#Quickswitch Spider-Man – Flash #ezra @TomHolland1996 these were fun 🙂 #ElseBothworlds

Also I want to take a minute to thank all my new fans over the last week, I appreciate you. Hope you enjoy your stay! Also much love to the day ones 🙂 and a happy #Thanksgiving 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IJiBRN8Ecs — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 22, 2018

Holland has played Spider-Man through three films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After debuting in Captain America: Civil War, he has reprised the Peter Parker role for Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War. Despite Spider-Man’s grim fate leaving us all not feeling so good in the most recent Avengers movie, he is set to return in Spider-Man: Far From Home next year and might pop up in Avengers 4, one way or another.

Miller has played Barry Allen in a pair of movies in the DC Extended Universe through a pair of films. He made a cameo debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before playing a significant role on 2017’s Justice League. He is still expected to get his own Flash movie, though it seems to be perpetually pushed back and under heavy changes.

Do you think Holland would make a good Flash? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

Upcoming films in the DCEU include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 4, 2019, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020. Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel in March 18, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.