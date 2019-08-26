Tom Holland Had No Idea His Goofy Picture With Robert Downey Jr. Would Play a Pivotal Role in Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man star Tom Holland admits he had “no idea” goofy pictures he snapped with Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. would surface in Avengers: Endgame, where a photo of Tony Stark and a then-dead Peter Parker spurred Tony to crack time travel and ultimately save the universe.

“I had no idea that that picture was for that moment. When we were taking those pictures, I thought we were just goofing around and having a good time,” Holland said at Keystone Comic Con over the weekend. “I watched the film and I was like, ‘I should have taken that a bit more seriously, sh-t.’ [Laughs] Yeah, I had no idea. I thought that was an Easter egg or something, but it wasn’t. It was a pivotal part of the movie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peter’s mentor-slash-father figure relationship with Stark blossomed into a real world friendship with Downey Jr., who was spotted posing with Holland for more goofy photos amid continuing drama surrounding Sony and Disney’s renegotiations over Spider-Man’s future in the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think one of the most amazing things I’ve learned is Robert Downey Jr. is probably the biggest movie star on the planet, right? And he’s also the nicest, most professional, most hardworking guy ever,” Holland added of his four-time co-star. “Which is nice to see someone being top of their game and not be a dick [laughs]. He’s on set, he knows every crew member’s name, he’s always on time, he works really hard, he knows his lines, and he just is an absolute, stand up, super, super, super nice guy. And to see someone be on top and be a nice guy is really special for me.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available to own on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Holland next returns in the untitled Spider-Man 3.