Here Is What Tom Holland Could Look Like as Peter Parker From Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

In the world of crossovers often becoming reality, fans would love to see Tom Holland make his way into the animated world of Miles Morales shown off in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Holland has his Spider-Man: Far From Home film coming up but he is showing no signs of crossing over into the multiverse created in the award-winning Sony film. Still, that isn’t stopping some fun images imagining what such a crossover might look like from being spawned.

Graphic artist and friend of the site, BossLogic, created an animated version of Tom Holland as Peter Parker. The look seems inspired by that of Jake Johnson’s Peter Parker from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and is captioned to match the fan-favorite cheeseburger scene.

Check out Tom Holland imagined in the Into the Spider-Verse world as Peter Parker below!

“Mmm. I love this burger, it’s so delicious. One of the best burgers I’ve ever had. In my universe an old friend of mine always took me here before it closed down” @TomHolland1996 #multiverse @SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/UzN3LOHQCE — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) May 28, 2019

As things will have played out, Peter Parker will still be a junior in high school for Spider-Man: Far From Home (operating separately from the Spider-Verse movies) despite five years having passed since the ending of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War. Those years haven’t passed for Peter Parker and many of his friends, though. The Snapped did not age.

“I just try to focus on Peter’s story,” Watts said. “And make it the strongest story that I can tell.”

Of course, Holland’s Spider-Man will have grown tremendously since Spider-Man: Homecoming despite only experiencing a limited amount of time by comparison to those who survived the Infinity War Snap. As Nick Fury points out to him in the most recent trailer, “B—- please, you’ve been to space!”

“Well, for me, it’s nice,” Far From Home director Jon Watts said of an evolved Spider-Man during ComicBook.com’s time on set. “The first time it was all very new to me, so, the second time…the first movie you’re figuring so much out. You’re trying to answer questions like, ‘Why do we need another Spider-Man movie?’ Who are these kids? You have to cast everyone. You have to build this whole side of the world up from scratch. So, that work is done and out of the way. But now that you’ve done that, where are you going to take it?”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.