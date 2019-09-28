Tom Holland Responds To Spider-Man: Far From Home Actor Congratulating Him On MCU Return

Good news is finally here Spider-Man fans, the hero’s adventures with the Marvel Cinematic Universe roll on. During all of this morning’s excitement, one of Tom Holland‘s close friends took a moment to congratulate the star on a new deal. The Avengers actor kept it playful in his response, but the friendship on display caused a lot of people in the comments to marvel at how strong their relationship is.

Tuwaine Barrett, the friend that Holland quote tweeted below, was a bus driver in Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s bridge scene. His part was cut for time, but the Spider-Man actor actually shouted out his friend earlier this summer when the extended cut of the film was released. That move to showcase a longer cut for the fans allowed the two best friends to share the screen.

So, now that Spider-Man is back in the MCU, what does that entail? We are glad you asked. Comicbook.com confirmed earlier today that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have agreed to make one more movie in the current Spider-Man trilogy. Sources indicate that the main cast from Homecoming and Far From Home will return for the next installment. That means the story will presumably take off from the dire situation Far From Home left the hero in.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marissa Tomei, Jacob Battalon, and Jon Favreau will be along for the ride. Producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige will once again be at the controls while they join director Jon Watts for this final film. Now, there will be further adventures with Spider-Man in both the MCU and Sony’s ever-expanding universe. Feige sounds pumped about the news in a statement this morning.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Fans had held out hope that a resolution would occur ever since the split lit the Internet on fire. Sony was planning to move on with the Spider-Man franchise without Marvel Studio or Disney’s involvement. But, for their part Sony sounds amped about the prospect of a partnership going forward.

“Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes,” Pascal shared. “This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise, and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”