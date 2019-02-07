Tom Holland Trying to Be Sexy on Instagram Has Fans Losing Their Minds

Tom Holland is a gift who keeps on giving to the Marvel fandom. The actor has become a quick favorite thanks to his take on Spider-Man, and Holland’s lovable personality has helped him amass a loyal fanbase. Still, that doesn’t mean his fans are blind, and the community is proving it online. After all, Holland’s fanbase is not afraid to roast him when called for, and the star’s latest Instagram story gave them all kinds of ammo.

As you can see above, the actor posted a short clip of himself to social media that found him walking his dog. Holland can be seen bundled up as he walks outside, and the actor is pulling the most suave look he can muster. He did caption the video as one of him trying to look sexy, and, well, his dog gets in the way.

In an attempt to adjust his beanie, Holland totally forgets he is out walking his dog and has bagged some of his pet’s stool. This comes back to bite him when he tries to push his hat back using the hand holding the bagged poop. This lapse leads Holland to fling the bag in his face, and the video captures the exact moment the actor realizes he messed up.

Sure, Holland’s pooch may be cute, but there is only so much you can love your pet’s poop. It turns out the actor draws a hard line at taking a direct whiff of the stuff, but fans can still take a lesson away from here. The actor isn’t the kind of guy to leave his pet’s droppings lying around, so if you want to be like Spider-Man, you’d better do the same on your next walk. Clearly, fans are impressed with just about every part of this viral clip, and you can see if your reactions to Holland’s sexy strike matches up with your own.

So, what do you make of Holland’s sexy aspirations here? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Studios movies released this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Life Giving

@TomHolland1996 on Instagram live gives me life. “Trying to be sexy” with a bag of dog poo in his hand ???? — alex (@alasuarousrex) February 6, 2019

Cute…?

tom holland trying to be sexy while holding a bag of dog poop is so funny — paloma ? (@gundamkuns) February 6, 2019

Extra Alert

Tom Holland outside with dog shit and really captioned it “tryna be sexy” someone come get ur mans — WHIZZER! (@spideytcrch) February 6, 2019

Duality Defined

tom holland saying “my brain is a sponge and it thirsts for knowledge” vs accidentally sniffing dog shit while trying to be sexy literally minutes earlier — jake gyllenhaal’s flip phone (@havinqyourbaby) February 6, 2019

Always Easier Said Than Done

Tom Holland trying to look sexy on an Instagram story but dramatically failing to do so by touching his own face with his dog’s bag of poop represents me and my failed attempts on a deep level. @TomHolland1996 — Elysian ⛄ (@sissieskalxpsia) February 6, 2019

At Least He Tried

Tom holland trying to be sexy but brings his dog’s poop to his face instead



It is my duty to protect this precious goofball. pic.twitter.com/ujW86zDjR1 — neeha☄️ (@NeehaVejayan) February 6, 2019

And The Award Goes To…

Best video of the day goes to @TomHolland1996. For trying to be sexy and hitting himself in the face with a bag of his dogs poop. — JOHNA BOTTORFF (@JOHNAS_URLOVE) February 6, 2019

A Clear Winner