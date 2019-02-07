Marvel

Tom Holland Trying to Be Sexy on Instagram Has Fans Losing Their Minds

Tom Holland is a gift who keeps on giving to the Marvel fandom. The actor has become a quick […]

By

Tom Holland is a gift who keeps on giving to the Marvel fandom. The actor has become a quick favorite thanks to his take on Spider-Man, and Holland’s lovable personality has helped him amass a loyal fanbase. Still, that doesn’t mean his fans are blind, and the community is proving it online. After all, Holland’s fanbase is not afraid to roast him when called for, and the star’s latest Instagram story gave them all kinds of ammo.

As you can see above, the actor posted a short clip of himself to social media that found him walking his dog. Holland can be seen bundled up as he walks outside, and the actor is pulling the most suave look he can muster. He did caption the video as one of him trying to look sexy, and, well, his dog gets in the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an attempt to adjust his beanie, Holland totally forgets he is out walking his dog and has bagged some of his pet’s stool. This comes back to bite him when he tries to push his hat back using the hand holding the bagged poop. This lapse leads Holland to fling the bag in his face, and the video captures the exact moment the actor realizes he messed up.

Sure, Holland’s pooch may be cute, but there is only so much you can love your pet’s poop. It turns out the actor draws a hard line at taking a direct whiff of the stuff, but fans can still take a lesson away from here. The actor isn’t the kind of guy to leave his pet’s droppings lying around, so if you want to be like Spider-Man, you’d better do the same on your next walk. Clearly, fans are impressed with just about every part of this viral clip, and you can see if your reactions to Holland’s sexy strike matches up with your own.

So, what do you make of Holland’s sexy aspirations here? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Studios movies released this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Life Giving

Cute…?

Extra Alert

Duality Defined

Always Easier Said Than Done

At Least He Tried

And The Award Goes To…

A Clear Winner

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts