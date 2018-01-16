Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Will Reportedly Be in ‘Venom’ Movie

Maybe the Sony Spider-verse and the MCU aren’t that disconnected after all?

Sony’s standalone Venom movie has been said to be completely separate from Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man that appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving many comic fans wondering just how you could tell a Venom story without some kind of Spider-Man. Fortunately, it looks like we may not have to find out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scooper Jon Schnepp appeared on the most recent episode of Collider Movie Talk this week, and informed the hosts that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, which was most recently seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming last July, is set to make an appearance in the Tom Hardy-starring Venom film, which is currently in production.

“I’m gonna say it right here on this show, Spider-Man is gonna be in Venom,” Schnepp revealed. “For the last couple months, we’ve been talking about Venom, we’ve been hearing about how Sony’s keeping it all separated. Spider-Man’s in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but every other character that’s in the Spider-Man universe is separate.”

When Schnepp was asked if the appearance of Spider-Man might be a cameo, he hinted that it might even be more than that.

“Like a cameo, like a who-knows-what-eo,” Schnepp answered. “All I’m sayin’ is Spider-Man, and I’m talkin’ about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, is gonna be in Venom.”

As far as whether or not the Spider-Man appearance will come during the actual film or as some kind of post-credits scene, Schnepp said that he “couldn’t answer that at this time.”

If Holland’s Spider-Man does appear in the film, the speculation can begin as to whether or not Sony’s Venom will have some kind of connection to the MCU. All of the Spider-Man characters’ rights still belong to Sony, but they have a deal with Marvel Studios for Spider-Man himself, along with others, to appear in MCU films.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer and starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate and Woody Harrelson, Venom is set to hit theaters on October 5.